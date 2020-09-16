Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

MTDR stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52,004.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,109.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8,242.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

