Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) vs. PDC Energy (NYSE:PDCE) Financial Contrast

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -15.93% 5.30% 2.55% PDC Energy -47.97% -2.57% -1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 7 10 0 2.59 PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $13.11, suggesting a potential upside of 51.20%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 102.74%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.03 $87.78 million $1.20 7.23 PDC Energy $1.16 billion 1.02 -$56.67 million $0.83 14.22

Matador Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Matador Resources beats PDC Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

