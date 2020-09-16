MediaValet Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (CVE:MVP)

MediaValet Inc (CVE:MVP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for MediaValet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for MediaValet’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get MediaValet alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of MediaValet from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

MediaValet stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. MediaValet has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc primarily engages in developing and licensing enterprise-grade, cloud-based, digital asset management software worldwide. The company offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production and sync with a digital asset management system. It also designs mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.