Medica Group (LON:MGP) Releases Earnings Results

Medica Group (LON:MGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON MGP traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127 ($1.66). 9,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,163. The company has a market cap of $141.33 million and a PE ratio of 18.31. Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

