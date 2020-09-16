Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

MPW stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,272,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,235 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,235,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.