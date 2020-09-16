Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $4.10. Mediwound shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 2,375 shares traded.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mediwound has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mediwound during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mediwound by 51.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

