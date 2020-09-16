Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 980,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $57,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,040.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,794. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

