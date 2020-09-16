MetaMorph Hits Market Cap of $379,067.69 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $379,067.69 and approximately $66,725.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043781 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.19 or 0.04255040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00058060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035014 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

