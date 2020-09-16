MetaMorph Market Cap Hits $379,067.69 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $379,067.69 and approximately $66,725.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

