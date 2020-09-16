Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.88 ($11.62).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.88 ($10.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 million and a PE ratio of -97.58. Metro has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.95.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.