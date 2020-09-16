Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.84 million, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 582,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 135,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $9,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

