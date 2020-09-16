Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $258.67 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,445 shares in the company, valued at $76,296,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock worth $29,690,615 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 18,464 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

