Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €275.00 ($323.53) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €241.15 ($283.71).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

