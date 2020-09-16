NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSTG. UBS Group raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.40. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,693 shares of company stock worth $4,448,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $879,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.