National Bank Financial Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$24.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.39.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$29.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.33. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$26.25 and a 1-year high of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

