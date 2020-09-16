NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. NeutriSci International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

