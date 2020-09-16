Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Analysts at Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Travelzoo from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

