Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Noram Ventures shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Noram Ventures in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -14.58.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

