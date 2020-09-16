Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $26.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after acquiring an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 66,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

