Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after buying an additional 1,242,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.86. 23,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.54.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

