Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DVN opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.26. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after buying an additional 734,765 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

