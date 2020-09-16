NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $680.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $570.00 to $680.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.97.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $519.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.65 and a 200 day moving average of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total value of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

