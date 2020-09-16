NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NY MTG TR INC/SH has decreased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

NY MTG TR INC/SH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 4,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,239. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

