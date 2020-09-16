Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.03. Obseva shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 23,541 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBSV shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $132.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Obseva by 77.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 610,520 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Obseva in the second quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Obseva by 23.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Obseva by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Obseva by 345.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

