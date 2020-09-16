Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on September 30th

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of TSE:OLY traded down C$1.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.50. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15. Olympia Financial Group has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$55.06.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

