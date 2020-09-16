Oppenheimer Comments on Peloton’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton in a report released on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. BidaskClub raised Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.18.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 683,783 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 2,365.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283 over the last quarter.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

