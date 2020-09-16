Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.25 to $73.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $115.54 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,999.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.