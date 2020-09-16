Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $61.26. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oracle shares last traded at $61.26, with a volume of 150,726 shares changing hands.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.34.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,422,652 shares of company stock valued at $352,123,746. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

