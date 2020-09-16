Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $517.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,757 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6,219.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 963,397 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 431,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

