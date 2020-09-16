OrganiMax Nutrient (CVE:GRDM) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. (CVE:GRDM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.16. OrganiMax Nutrient shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 23,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4,735.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93.

OrganiMax Nutrient Company Profile (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company holds interests in the Makwa property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; Mayville property, a nickel-copper-platinum group metal exploration project; and Mayville lithium property, a lithium and rare metals exploration project located near Lac du Bonnet in south east Manitoba.

