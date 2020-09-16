Penny Hughes Buys 2,723 Shares of GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) Stock

GYM Group PLC (LON:GYM) insider Penny Hughes purchased 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £3,975.58 ($5,194.80).

Penny Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GYM Group alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Penny Hughes purchased 2,478 shares of GYM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,964.80 ($5,180.71).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.25. GYM Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that GYM Group PLC will post 889.999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GYM shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.