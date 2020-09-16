PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) vs. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Head to Head Comparison

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. PetroChina pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

PetroChina has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina -0.56% -0.88% -0.47% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetroChina and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 2 3 5 0 2.30 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina presently has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.16 $6.61 billion $3.59 8.98 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 0.93 $11.30 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats PetroChina on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total length of 83,527 km, including 51,751 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,048 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,728 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

