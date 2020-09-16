Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Gap Up to $25.56

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $28.56. Phillips 66 Partners shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 11 shares.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

