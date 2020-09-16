Piper Sandler Comments on Mastercard Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MA. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.25.

NYSE:MA opened at $339.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

