Piper Sandler Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $46.21 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

