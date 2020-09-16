PRIZM Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. PRIZM has a market cap of $13.76 million and $389,856.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,932.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.29 or 0.02133861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001530 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00734176 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002480 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,123,631,456 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

