ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (CMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 17th. Analysts expect ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

CMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Company Profile

