ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) Receives $55.67 Average PT from Brokerages

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

CMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,884. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

About ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity

