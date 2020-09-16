Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 17,027 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million and a P/E ratio of -38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

