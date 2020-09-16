PWR Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 694.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $832,154.00 and $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 503.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00670903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,920.24 or 1.00164304 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.01382934 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00126111 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

