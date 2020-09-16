Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Cut by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

PLAY opened at $19.02 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $905.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,853 shares of company stock valued at $745,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

