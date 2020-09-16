Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

CRL stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $228.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

