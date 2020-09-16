Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Cut by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.16. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $152.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

