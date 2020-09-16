Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,718,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,871,000 after buying an additional 309,268 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 1,892,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.