Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JEF opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.