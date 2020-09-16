Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIRT. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.39. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

