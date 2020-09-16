Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restoration Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.38.

RH opened at $374.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $410.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.92.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.