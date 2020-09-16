Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issued By William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

