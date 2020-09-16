Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.68. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 906,002 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 886,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.