Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthequity Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Healthequity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

HQY stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -188.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 46.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after acquiring an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.